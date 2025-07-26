Liked Sarzameen? Here are other captivating war films that deserve your attention

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s war film Sarzameen recently premiered on JioHotstar (also on OTTplay Premium). If it stirred a wave of emotions in you with its patriotic and family drama themes, we have other gut-wrenching films with wartime narratives that come with high-stakes action and intense drama. The story centers around an army commander, who juggles his family responsibilities and his duty. The war thriller also featured Kajol as his wife and newcomer Ibrahim as his rebellious son. Not all wars are fought with guns, but some roar victorious with tales of sacrifice, grit, and bravery. Sarzameen poster

Explore these heroic tales on OTT that take you on the battlefield

Sam Bahadur (Z5 via OTTplay Premium)

This motivating biopic narrates the stirring tale of India’s first army officer who got promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame, this war drama reflects on unwavering courage and patriotism. Vicky Kaushal appears as the eponymous hero alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Paltan (Z5 via OTTplay Premium)

J.P. Dutta's war saga immerses viewers in the tale of India-China clashes as true camaraderie and military heroes take center stage. It features the formidable likes of Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonu Sood, and others. The poignant narrative also shows the plight of soldiers as they struggle with duty calls and family.

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (Z5 via OTTplay Premium)

Anchored by a star-studded ensemble cast, this war drama film tells the high-stakes tale of a group of soldiers fighting against the terrorists. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Bobby Deol are all part of the cast. The plot follows a son who reluctantly follows his family’s tradition to join the army and embarks on a life-changing journey.

Bhuj: The Pride of India (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Set during the India-Pak war of 1971, Bhuj retells a story of determination, courage, and resilience as civilians team up with the army officials to rebuild an airbase after it is shattered by the enemy forces. Ajay Devgn leads the ensemble as an IAF Squadron leader.

Lakshya (Netflix)

Hrithik Roshan headlines this inspirational war action film. He plays a lazy, spoiled brat who finds a purpose in life after getting into the Indian Army. The transformation of his character is truly commendable. The story also takes you inside the dilemma and tough situations on the battlefield.