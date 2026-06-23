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Lionel Messi's historic 17th World Cup goal leaves Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed in disbelief. Watch his reaction

Lionel Messi has now become the highest goalscorer in men's World Cup history. His record-breaking 17th goal took place in the match against Austria.

Jun 23, 2026 01:11 am IST
By Santanu Das
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Lionel Messi made World Cup history with a record-breaking goal for Argentina. Lionel Messi broke the World Cup scoring record with his 17th goal and then added an 18th in stoppage time in defending champion Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria on Monday.

IShowSpeed's reaction

Check out how IShowSpeed reacted to Messi's goal.

YouTuber IShowSpeed, who is famously one of the biggest and most vocal supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo, was present in the stands wearing an Austria jersey and streaming live during the match. When Messi scored the goal, he looked stunned and his face froze at the loud cheers around him. Check it out:

Ronaldo has scored eight goals in 23 appearances across six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

More details

In an interview published on June 12, Klose said he expected Messi to break the scoring record. “I expect my record to fall in this tournament,” Klose told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “With the larger field of competing teams there are more games and so more chances to score goals. And I assume Argentina and France will go far. That’s perfectly OK, the record will be broken eventually anyhow and Messi is welcome to be the one who does it. I’m a big fan of Messi, always have been. Messi is a genius.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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