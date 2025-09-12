Lokah universe expands as makers release new character posters of Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra has defied expectations and emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The Malayalam-language superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen was released during Onam and went on to receive widespread critical acclaim and massive box office numbers. Lokah Chapter 1 had cameos from Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas.

As fans spot Easter eggs in the film and speculate who will star in the next chapter of the Lokah universe, the makers have dropped two new character posters—featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas. Both actors had cameos in the film, which drew attention among many viewers when they saw it on screen.

Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie

In the character poster of Dulquer, he is introduced as Charlie Odiyan. His character wears a black outfit from head to toe and covers his face with a black cloth. Only his eyes are visible. In the poster, he wields a sword. In the film, he describes himself as the ‘nemesis’ and appears in the end credits.

Tovino Thomas as Michael

Meanwhile, Tovino is introduced as Michael Chatan in the new poster. He plays a trickster, who manages to create fantastical magic tricks on his rivals. He also had a memorable cameo in the second half of the film, where he comes at a crucial moment and helps Chandra survive.

Lokah joined the big leagues by crossing the ₹202 crore mark worldwide in just 13 days of release. Lokah marks the debut of Indian cinema’s first female superhero. Kalyani stars as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. The film is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films.

The film stars Naslen and Sandy, alongside Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha. Soubin Saahir, Anna Ben and others featured in special cameos while Mammootty voiced an important character named Moothon.