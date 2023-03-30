Love is Blind star Jackie Bonds opens up about mental health struggles

In a candid revelation, Love is Blind participant, Jackelina Bonds (also known as Jackie), shed light on the toll that appearing on the reality TV show took on her mental health. The timing of the show was particularly challenging for Jackie as she had just received news that her father was battling cancer. With several weeks of filming in Mexico taking her away from her regular life, Jackie found it difficult to cope with being separated from her loved ones. She even broke down in tears during her honeymoon with fiancé Marshall Glaze, feeling guilty for indulging in a carefree existence while her family was facing such a trying time.

Love is Blind contestant, Jackelina Bonds, has opened up about the mental health implications of participating in the show.(Instagram/jackelinabonds)

Prioritizing self-care: The importance of mental health for caregivers

Jackie's story is a reminder of how tough it can be to balance personal challenges, professional obligations, and taking time for oneself. As a dental assistant, Jackie was not only responsible for providing financial support to her family but also had to ensure that their physical and emotional needs were being met. Her father's cancer diagnosis had left him with a feeding tube in his stomach, had part of his tongue removed, and had undergone the removal of 11 cancerous lymph nodes from his neck, just a few months prior to Jackie's appearance on the show. Despite her busy schedule, Jackie made sure to visit her family every weekend, taking care of their bills, cleaning the house, and making sure they were coping as best they could. This experience highlights the importance of prioritizing self-care and maintaining good mental health, particularly for those who are caregivers to loved ones going through a difficult time.

Breaking the stigma: Jackie's story inspires open conversations about mental health

Jackie's situation is not unique, and many people have to deal with similar issues of caring for loved ones while also taking care of themselves. Jackie's story serves as a reminder that it is important to prioritize self-care, even when it feels like there are too many other things going on in life. It can be difficult to find time for self-care, but it is essential to make it a priority.

Prioritizing self-care: A simple but powerful message from Jackie

Jackie's story also highlights the importance of talking openly about mental health. By sharing her struggles, she has helped to destigmatize mental health issues and inspire others to speak out about their own experiences. It takes courage to be vulnerable and open up about personal struggles, but it is essential to do so in order to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help.

The Love is Blind contestant's message is simple but powerful: It is okay to prioritize your own mental health. Caring for loved ones can be overwhelming and challenging, but it is essential to make sure you are taking care of yourself as well. Self-care can take many forms, whether it's taking a break from work, spending time with loved ones, or seeking professional help.

