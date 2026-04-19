Mahavatar Parshuram first look: Hombale Films unveils second film in Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

After the success of Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films are presenting Mahavatar Parshuram! Presented by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Production, this marks the 2nd instalment in the planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. The makers dropped the official first glimpse and poster of Mahavatar Parshuram on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti.

Mahavatar Parshuram first look

Mahavatar Parshuram marks the 2nd instalment in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

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Hombale Films dropped the poster and first glimpse of Mahavatar Parshuram on Instagram. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film is part of the planned seven-part animated Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars (incarnations) of Vishnu. The poster featured a fierce warrior holding a heavily blood-stained battle axe in the middle of a battlefield. The tagline reads, “Where Patience Ends, the Axe of Parshuram Begins!”

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the first look, the makers wrote, “Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe: #MahavatarParshuraam. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages. Wishing you a blessed #ParshuramJayanti.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the first look, the makers wrote, “Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe: #MahavatarParshuraam. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages. Wishing you a blessed #ParshuramJayanti.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film will depict how Lord Vishnu took the Parshuram avatar to end the tyranny of corrupt and arrogant Kshatriya kings who had abandoned dharma (righteousness) and were oppressing the world. Mahavatar Parshuraam is set to release in theatres in December 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film will depict how Lord Vishnu took the Parshuram avatar to end the tyranny of corrupt and arrogant Kshatriya kings who had abandoned dharma (righteousness) and were oppressing the world. Mahavatar Parshuraam is set to release in theatres in December 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans react {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans react {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the first glimpse, a fan commented, “Goosebumps 🔥🔥 can't wait to watch it.” Another fan wrote, “We all witnessed what happened when Mahavatar Narasimha released, that will be happening again with more energy! Can't wait.” A comment read, “Eagerly waiting. The poster is so good!”

About the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

The Mahavatar Cinematic Franchise was announced last year. It will chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu, starting with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminating with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037. Director Ashwin Kumar had shared in a statement last year in June, “We here at Kleem Productions, along with the powerhouse Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar... Now Bharat will Roar!”

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Mahavatar Narsimha was praised for its visuals and became a hit with family audiences and youngsters across India. The film became the highest-grossing animated film in India, earning over ₹300 crore at the box office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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