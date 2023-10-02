When Mahira Khan opened up about cordial relationship with her ex-husband and in-laws, raising their son together

Mahira Khan married Pakistani businessman Salim Karim after dating for many years. Their wedding pictures and videos are all over social media. The Pakistani actor was previously married to Ali Askari. They had tied the knot in July 2007. They share a son, Azlan, who was born in 2009. In a 2021 interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Mahira Khan talked about Ali and the bond she maintains with her former in-laws and how they helped her raise Azlan. Also read: Who is Mahira Khan’s second husband, Salim Karim? Find out about the Pakistani businessman

Mahira Khan on relationship with her ex

Mahira Khan and Ali Askari at their 2007 wedding.

She had said, “I think that Azlan’s father and their family and my family, we are on the same page, when it comes to Azlan. I’m very close to them, even now, as I have grown up in their house. It takes work, it takes swallowing your pride at times, and it takes trying to understand the other person. And for your child’s sake, you do it. If you’re lucky that people from both sides are good and looking at the child’s well-being and true happiness, then you forget the bitterness.”

Mahira Khan's second marriage

Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim recently. Mahira, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, and Salim reportedly first crossed paths in 2017 at the launch of a television application called Tapmad TV.

Mahira married the Pakistani business tycoon at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban, as per a report by Samaa. As per the portal, Salim Karim is a multifaceted entrepreneur, who has made his mark in the business world as the CEO of Simpaisa. The Karachi-based startup lets people make payments directly through their SIM cards, simplifying financial transactions for countless people, added the report. The company reportedly facilitates merchants from different sectors in over 15 countries.

Dreamy wedding video

Anushay Talha, Mahira Khan's manager, and Pakistani photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, both posted videos sharing glimpses of Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's wedding. The actor was captured elegantly strolling in a beautiful pastel wedding lehenga as she walked towards Salim. Mahira and Salim hugged and looked emotional in the video.

