Mahira Khan looks 'divine' as bride in new pics from wedding; Mouni Roy, Sania Mirza, Huma Qureshi react to her post

Mahira Khan married Pakistani businessman Salim Karim after dating for many years. She recently shared the official wedding video and a sun-kissed picture with the groom, giving a glimpse inside her big day. Now, Mahira has shared some photos of herself from her dreamy wedding. She posed solo in some of the pictures, while a couple of candid photos showed her with son Azlan and husband Salim. Also read: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, groom Salim Karim gets emotional

Mahira Khan shared her wedding album on Instagram.

The Pakistani actor was previously married to Ali Askari. They had tied the knot in July 2007. They share a son, Azlan, who was born in 2009. Azlan was a part of her mother's wedding and even walked her down the aisle. He also cried seeing Mahira as a bride in the wedding video she had shared on Tuesday. In the pictures she posted on Wednesday on Instagram, Mahira simply added a blue heart emoji in her caption.

Bride Mahira Khan shares new pics

Mahira Khan chose an ice blue bridal lehenga for her fairytale wedding with Salim Karim at the lavish Pearl Continental Hotel in Bhurban, Pakistan. Her bridal portraits showed her stunning embroidered lehenga designed by Faraz Manan. It was paired with a full-sleeved blouse that had intricate beadwork and embroidery. The gorgeous flared lehenga and matching veil added to the grandeur of Mahira's look.

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, posed against the backdrop of sunset in one of her solo photos, and she looked straight into the camera in another. There was also a picture of Mahira with Salim after their wedding ceremony.

Reactions to Mahira's bridal photos

"Who looks thisssss beautiful!!!!!!???? DIVINE (white heart emoji)," commented Mouni Roy on Mahira's latest post. Tennis player Sania Mirza and actor Huma Qureshi liked Mahira's post. A fan commented, "What a beauty." Another wrote, "Wow OMG, the prettiest bride. Love it, soooo elegant and beautiful!" A third fan commented, "All photos are very nicely captured."

Mahira Khan's second marriage

Mahira and Salim reportedly first crossed paths in 2017 at the launch of a television application called Tapmad TV, as per a report by Samaa. The portal reported that Salim is a multifaceted entrepreneur, who has made his mark in the business world as the CEO of Karachi-based startup Simpaisa. They got engaged a few years ago.

