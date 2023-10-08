Mahira Khan dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho song, reveals how friends overruled her ‘requests’ ahead of wedding

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, known for her role in the 2017 Shah Rukh Khan film Raees, has shared a string of new pictures from her wedding festivities and also penned a touching note for her friends. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mahira shared two posts of her dressed up in different, attires while spending time with friends and family at her pre-wedding festivities. (Also Read | Inside pics from Mahira Khan's fairytale wedding in Pakistan)

Mahira Khan wears choora, holds husband close

Mahira Khan shared many photos on Instagram.

In her latest post, Mahira was seen in a floral white and red lehenga, choora and earrings. She gave different expressions and poses in the pictures. In one of the pictures, she and her husband Salim Karim held each other and smiled.

While Salim looked at her, she faced the camera. The last picture featured Mahira and Salim posing with their friends. She didn't caption the post but added a kiss mark, heart hands and black heart emojis.

Mahira dances to Shah Rukh's Kal Ho Na Ho song

In her earlier post, Mahira shared a bunch of photos as she posed with her friends and family members. A happy Mahira also danced to Shah Rukh Khan's song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Na Ho. In the pictures, she was seen in cream, saffron and red outfits. Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote, "What a good. What a Best (nazar amulet emoji). So when I told my friends about the wedding… I also laid out a few ‘requests’."

Mahira says how her friends dismissed her requests

She continued, "This is how they went -Me - Guys please I’m too old for dances, can we not have dances? Friends - No. we have to. M - Ok just one? F - Hell No. M - Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill. F - talk to the (raised hand emoji). As time came close and they all were over everyday.. I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us. My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins… had seen it all with me - held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them."

Varun Dhawan sends wishes to Mahira

"To these insanely amazing humans I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah (nazar amulet emoji). PS My bestest friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can’t believe she made it. It’s her birthday today - I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever (black heart emoji)," she concluded. Reacting to the post, Varun Dhawan, "Congratulations Mahirah you deserve all the happiness bob."

Mahira's wedding

Mahira recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Salim. The wedding took place in Pakistan's Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends. This is Mahira's second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari and had a son by him in 2009. However, they separated in 2015. For quite some time, rumours about her relationship with Salim Karim had been doing the rounds.

