Malayalam producer PKR Pillai dies at 92, Mohanlal pays tribute: ‘His name is written in golden letters’

Well-known Malayalam producer PKR Pillai died on Tuesday in Kerala at the age of 92. Actor Mohanlal, who had worked with him in films such as Chithram, Vandanam and Arahatha, paid his tribute to the veteran by referring to him as 'brother' and adding that his name should be inscribed in golden letters in Malayalam cinema. Also read: Mohanlal says ‘we create movies for the audience alone’ PKR Pillai died on Tuesday.

PKR Pillai died due to old age-related ailments. His last film as a producer was Pranayamanithooval, which was released in 2002. In a Facebook post, Mohanlal paid his tribute via a long note written in Malayalam.

The translation of the post reads, “Dear Pillachettan, who is equal to my elder brother, has left this world. The heartbreaking news came to know when I was in Chennai in connection with Malaikottai Valiban movie. The name PKR Pillai is written in golden letters in the history of Malayalam cinema. He was a philanthropist who helped many artists including me by making many good films that will be remembered forever. How many loving moments with Pillachetan come to mind at this moment. Pillachettan's love and encouragement for my growth as an actor cannot be said enough. It has played a big role. A tearful tribute to that great personality in Malayalam cinema.”

PKR Pillai and Mohanlal had worked together in eight films. Some of their other collaborations include Shobhraj, Amrutham Gamaya and Aham.

As per a report by Mathrubhumi, Pillai-produced Chithram, directed by Priyadarshan, turned out to be a milestone in the history of Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, the movie was screened in a theatre for over a year. He played a key role in the rise of Mohanlal to stardom. Pillai was also active in politics and was a member of the Indian National Congress.

