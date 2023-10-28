Malia Obama channels fall vibes with red hair transformation

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former US President Barack Obama, has undergone a major hair transformation. The 25-year-old was spotted channelling fall vibes with vibrant red hair during a movie outing in Los Angeles, California. This comes as a dramatic change for Malia, whose signature look over the years has been her waist-long braids. Auburn-hued waves are certainly a vibrant and refreshing look on Malia. In the photos obtained by HOLA! USA, she can be seen leaving a movie theatre wearing tan pinstripe trousers paired with an elegant grey scoop-neck tank top, layered with a fuzzy off-white cardigan. The look exuded elegance and gave off business-casual vibes.

Malia Obama(AP file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Halloween 2023: Here are the most Googled phobias in every US state

To accessorise her ensemble, Malia carried an oversized dark brown hobo bag on her shoulder, completing the look with chunky black boots. Her photos garnered major attention online after photos from her outing were shared on X, formerly Twitter. Ever since her family moved out of the White House, Malia has kept a relatively low profile. Over the years, she has experimented with many different hairstyles ranging from her black curls to her dip-dyed blonde look. In 2023 alone, she has rocked waist-length braids and now the fall-inspired red waves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Last-minute Amazon deals to snag this Halloween: Spooky decor, treats and more

The ex-POTUS' daughter made headlines earlier this year after she co-wrote an episode for Swarm, titled ‘Girl, Bye’. The show was well received, with its co-creator Janine Nabers, praising Malia for her sense of humour and writing skills. The American writer also called the episode “one of the wildest episodes,” as per Entertainment Weekly. Ahead of the release, Nabers said about the episode, “I think it's going to surprise a lot of people. It's pretty dope. I'm really proud of it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON