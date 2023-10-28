Halloween 2023: Here are the most Googled phobias in every US state

With Halloween right around the corner, it's the perfect time to discover what scares the people most across the United States. Everyone is afraid of something but some more than others. According to research conducted by US Credit Unions, fear of holes or “trypophobia” is the most common phobia in the nation this year, taking the No. 1 spot in 11 states including North Carolina, Mississippi, and Virginia, in the U.S., followed by fear of failure or “atychiphobia,” fear of blood or “hemophobia,” and fear of heights or “acrophobia.” Another bizarre finding is the fear of long words or “hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia,” which is ironically the longest-named phobia ever, ranking No. 1 in two states. Here's what scares people the most in the US(Pixabay)

More commonly searched for phobias include fear of people or “anthrophobia,” in California and New York, “claustrophobia,” or fear of confined spaces in Connecticut, South Dakota, and Kansas, and fear of public speaking or “glossophobia,” in Iowa, Missouri, and Pennsylvania. Curious to know more about what gives people the “scaries”? Below is the list of the most searched-for phobias in every U.S. state.

ALSO READ: From Taylor Swift to Barbie, here are the most popular costumes for Halloween 2023

Most Googled phobias across U.S. states

Alabama- Fear of failure Alaska- Fear of the dark Arizona- Fear of vomiting Arkansas- Fear of long words California- Fear of people Colorado- Fear of heights Connecticut- Fear of confined spaces Delaware- Fear of holes Florida- Fear of blood Georgia- Fear of holes Hawaii- Fear of failure Idaho- Fear of heights Illinois- Fear of failure Indiana- Fear of needles Iowa- Fear of public speaking Kansas- Fear of confined spaces Kentucky- Fear of long words Louisiana- Fear of heights Maine- Fear of being alone Maryland- Fear of holes Massachusetts- Fear of failure Michigan- Fear of the dark Minnesota- Fear of blood Mississippi- Fear of holes Missouri- Fear of public speaking Montana- Fear of holes Nebraska- Fear of heights Nevada- Fear of being alone New Hampshire- Fear of heights New Jersey- Fear of people New Mexico- Fear of blood New York- Fear of people North Carolina- Fear of holes North Dakota- Fear of people Ohio- Fear of failure Oklahoma- Fear of blood Oregon- Fear of failure Pennsylvania- Fear of public speaking Rhode Island- Fear of holes South Carolina- Fear of vomiting South Dakota- Fear of confined spaces Tennessee- Fear of blood Texas- Fear of needles Utah- Fear of holes Vermont- Fear of holes Virginia- Fear of holes Washington- Fear of blood West Virginia- Fear of needles Wisconsin- Fear of failure Wyoming- Fear of holes

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!