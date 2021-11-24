Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea teaser reveals Mohanlal’s film will be a visual spectacle

Actor Mohanlal on Wednesday took to Twitter to unveil the teaser of his upcoming Malayalam magnum opus Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. The visuals promise that the movie will be a grand spectacle. Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar is gearing up for release in multiple languages on December 2.

The teaser gives a quick glimpse of the scale of the movie, including shots of the battle sequences involving the British. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which stars Mohanlal in the lead, was supposed to hit screens last March. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed indefinitely. The film will finally hit the screens next month.

The movie, produced by Antony Perumbavoor, also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier and Siddique in important roles. It will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

A few months ago, there were reports that the film will opt for a direct-OTT release. However, in an interview with Sify.com, Priyadarshan clarified that the film will only release in cinemas.

“Marakkar is a big-budget film that can be enjoyed only on the big screen, even if I have to wait for another six months it will only have a theatrical release. Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor (producer and distributor), and me, we are on the same page as far as the release is concerned and we are sure a big tentpole film like Marakkar will have a big screen release before going the digital way,” he said.

"With such huge stakes involved, we’re concerned about our product which we painstakingly built, but we are in no hurry to release the film. We’ll take a call when the world returns to normalcy, when people are in a position to enjoy things the way they used to earlier. We’re looking forward to a release in December or even early next year,” Priyadarshan had said in an interview to The News Minute last year.