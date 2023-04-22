Maxim breaks beauty mold with plus-sized bombshell Ashley Graham as Sexiest Woman 2023

Move over, skinny models! Ashley Graham has just been crowned Maxim’s Sexiest Woman 2023, proving once again that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. The 35-year-old plus-size model has been breaking barriers in the fashion industry for years, becoming a role model for women everywhere with her body positivity message.

Graham’s journey to the top of the modeling world began when she was discovered at the tender age of 12 in a Nebraska mall. Since then, she has graced the pages of numerous high-profile magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle, as well as the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

But it’s not just her stunning looks that make Graham stand out. She has also been an outspoken advocate for body positivity, encouraging women to embrace their curves and celebrate their bodies, regardless of their size.

Ashley Graham on the cover of Maxim.

In an interview with Maxim, Graham explained, “Our bodies are always changing, and they’re always evolving. I’ve been using my own body as a tool to be able to talk about these feelings.”

Graham’s recent postpartum photo, which she posted without a caption, has also received widespread praise for its realistic portrayal of a woman’s body after childbirth. Fans have applauded her for showing the world what a real post-baby body looks like and for inspiring other women to love and accept themselves just the way they are.

Other notable women on the list include Australia’s Margot Robbie and country music star Kelsea Ballerini.

With her stunning looks, infectious personality, and inspiring message, Ashley Graham is undoubtedly a deserving winner of Maxim’s Sexiest Woman 2023 title.