Ben Affleck reveals secret of wife Jennifer Lopez's ‘ageless’ beauty

Ben Affleck marked his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday. The Hollywood star was there to promote his new movie Air which got released in USA on 5 April 2023. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck(Getty Images)

During the show, host Drew Barrymore asked Affleck a series of questions. Barrymore asked him about the last time when he went skinny dipping.

"My wife and I went on a little vacation recently, we went in the pool — I don't know if that counts as skinny dipping. It wasn't, like, an '80s college movie or anything."

"Well, were you naked?" Barrymore further asked.

"We were naked in the pool, yes," said Affleck.

On the show, the Oscar-winning actor also talked about his wife Jennifer Lopez's incredible work ethic which keeps her fit. He revealed that it had nothing to do with her eating habits. He highlighted that how Lopez doesn't worry about the food that she eats.

"Let me tell you something that's gonna upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything," said Affleck.

He went on to explain how his wife appears younger for a 53-year-old despite no control over her food and without following a strict diet plan.

"She works out. I work out too, but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing," said Affleck.

"There's no taking away of the work ethic — the work ethic is real, the discipline is real — but also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world. She looks spectacular," he added while lauding Lopez.

The movie Air also stars Matt Damon, Sonny Vaccaro, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Phil Knight.