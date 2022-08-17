Meghana Raj Sarja responds to trolls claiming she doesn't remember Chiranjeevi Sarju: 'I don't have to prove it to you'

Actor Meghana Raj Sarju lost her husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarju in 2020, when she was pregnant with their child. Now, even two years later, she faces trolls who attack her claiming that she does not remember him. Meghana has now responded to the trolls and declared that she does not need to prove it to anyone. (Also read: Meghana Raj Sarja returns to acting after a year)

Chiranjeevi died at the age of 39 due to cardiac arrest. Meghana welcomed their son Rayaan a few months later, and returned to work in October last year, after her son turned nine-months old.

Meghana told Bollywood Bubble, "How do your clothes define what problems you have in life? And social media has filters even the worst-looking clothes can look really good. There was a point of time when I wanted to quit social media not because people were negative. Actually for me, by God’s grace and Chiru’s grace, people have been extremely positive to me on social media and I have tried to look at only the positive side. Yes, there has been not equal share but lesser a percentage of people who have tried to poke me. Very recently, I had put up a post when I was eating burgers. I was continuously eating, it was my binge day. It was a random decision that I’m going to put it on social media."

She added, "Then some random comments saying ‘oh so now you don’t remember Chiru at all’ I’m like I don’t have to prove it to you brother. I really don’t have to prove it to you whether I remember him, I think of him, it’s completely up to me. I don’t have to put up a post every single day saying, 'I’m doing this, I’m eating this, I’m remembering this person I’m following this person or doing this', I don’t have to. I don’t have a legal contract with anyone to do that."

A glimpse of Meghana's post.

Meghana often shares pics of Rayaan with herself on Instagram and his late father can also be spotted in those. She often poses with pictures of Chiranjeevi as she holds their son. For her baby shower, she had a cutout of the late actor prepared for the pictures.

