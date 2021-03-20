IND USA
Tovino Thomas features on Minnal Murali motion poster.
Minnal Murali poster: Mohanlal shares motion poster featuring Tovino Thomas

  • Tovino Thomas will play the lead in Malayalam cinema’s first superhero movie Minnal Murali. Mohanlal has presented the poster of the film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Actor Mohanlal on Saturday shared the motion poster of Malayalam cinema’s first superhero movie Minnal Murali, which stars Tovino Thomas in the lead. The film will be released for Onam festival on August 19 in cinemas.

Sharing the motion poster on his Instagram page, Mohanal wished the team. The motion poster confirms that the film, originally made in Malayalam, will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The motion poster also confirms that the digital rights of the film have been bought by Netflix India.

Directed by Basil Joseph, the film also stars Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan in key roles. It is being produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.

In May 2020, a church set from the shoot of the movie was destroyed by the members of Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Bajrang Dal. They demolished the set because it was close to Adi Sankaracharya mutt in Kalady, Ernakulum. They even claimed responsibility for the vandalism in a social media post.

Tovino took to Facebook to share a long post on the incident and lashed out at the religious fanatics. “Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg.”

Tovino said they had taken proper permissions from the concerned authorities. “And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now. We’ve heard of movie sets being vandalized by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it’s happening to us right here,” he wrote.

