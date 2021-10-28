Minnal Murali trailer: Tovino Thomas plays neighbourhood superhero with quirky sense of humour in Netflix film. Watch

Netflix India on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali. The film features Tovino Thomas in the role of a superhero, who gains his power after being struck by lightning.

Directed by Basil Joseph, this will be the first superhero film of the Malayalam cinema. The film will have its worldwide premiere on Netflix on December 24.

The trailer shows how Murali, an ordinary guy, earns superhero powers after being struck by lightning. The trailer also shows that he's the fastest man alive on Earth.

The visuals promise that the film will be a rib-tickling action-comedy. Minnal Murali will premiere on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English.

Talking about Minnal Murali and his role in it, Tovino Thomas said in a statement, “Minnal Murali is the kind of story that will engross and captivate everyone until the very end. I play the enigmatic character, Jaison AKA Minnal Murali, who is hit by a bolt of lightning and gets supernatural powers."

Tovino Thomas also added, "Taking on the role of Minnal Murali has been a challenging experience for me. Basil Joseph’s vision is truly unparalleled and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to watch it.”

On the experience of making a superhero film, director Basil Joseph said, “I have always been a huge fan of superhero fiction, right from the comic books to the early noir superhero movies.”

Basil Joseph also said, "I wanted to find the best superhero origin stories that would appeal to a wide set of audience and with Minnal Murali, that dream has come to life. Thanks to Weekend Blockbusters for the opportunity, Tovino for his dedication and having Netflix as a partner to complete our vision."

The film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese.