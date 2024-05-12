Miranda Cosgrove still struggling to overcome terrifying stalking experience: ‘Don’t feel super safe'

Miranda Cosgrove has revealed that she is still struggling to overcome trauma attached to a horrific stalking experience she had almost a decade ago. In a recent interview with Bustle, the ex-Nickelodeon star, 30, said, “That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much,” adding that she just does not “feel super safe in that house.” Miranda Cosgrove still struggling to overcome terrifying stalking experience which saw man kill himself (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)(REUTERS)

A man started stalking Cosgrove about eight years ago before eventually setting himself ablaze and shooting himself dead in her yard. Before killing himself, he shot at a woman driving around Cosgrove’s home, assuming it was her.

‘I don’t really like being there on my own that much’

“For two years after it happened, I wouldn’t really stay there,” Cosgrove said. “Then I got into a relationship and because that person was there with me, I was less scared. But I don’t really like being there on my own that much.”

Cosgrove revealed that the woman the stalker had shot at approached her at an event at Kitten Rescue LA several years later. "This girl came up to me, and she was like, 'I didn't know if I should tell you this here or how to say this, but I'm actually the girl that was at your house that got shot at,'" Cosgrove recalled.

Cosgrove added, “She seemed like she processes things in a similar way that I do,” Cosgrove says. “She said she’d just gone through a breakup the night before and was going to her friend’s house because she was so distraught. When they brought her into the Hollywood Police Station to ask what he looked like and how it all happened, the detectives were like, ‘Start from the very beginning. What happened?’ And she was like, ‘Well, he broke up with me last night,’ and she started telling them all about her breakup.”

Cosgrove went on to admit that she has set “a huge goal” for herself to look for a place where she feels “really safe” to “kind of start a new chapter.” However, she has been unable to find such a place yet.