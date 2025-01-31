Mithila Palkar, Amol Parashar reveal what makes Sweet Dreams different, talk about their dream boy, girl | Exclusive

Actors Amol Parashar and Mithila Palkar have teamed up for the romantic drama Sweet Dreams, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 24. The film explores themes of dream-reality connections, the meaning of dreams, chance encounters, destiny, and youthful struggles. Amol Parashar and Mithila Palkar's still from Sweet Dreams.

On Sweeet Dreams

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Mithila and Amol revealed what makes Sweet Dreams different from other romantic dramas and shared their thoughts on the qualities they look for in their dream partner. The actors also talked about how their friends made the shooting experience memorable for them.

When asked what sets Sweet Dreams apart from other romantic dramas, Mithila Palkar said, "I don’t think we have seen something like this before. I know I haven’t. The idea of dreaming about someone who feels so real and actually hoping that this is reality — just the concept itself was very wild to me. I feel like it's such a different idea, and that’s what makes it stand out."

Recalling a scene from the movie where he is seen chasing Mithila as she drives off on a bike, Amol Parashar shared a moment that became memorable for him. He said, “That day, they made me run a lot. I still remember how much I ran behind a girl that day! Maybe in real life, I wouldn’t have chased someone this much — figuratively or literally. Sometimes, it’s the extreme experiences that make a moment memorable because you don’t remember comfort as much as you remember the pain. So I ran a lot in the sun.”

Mithila also talked about her most cherished moment from the shoot and added, “If I had to mention a memorable day for all of us, it would be the day when Amol and I had very few scenes together. When we reached the set, a lot of our friends came to visit us. I have been joking that in our BTS videos, we have so many of our friends present that it looks like they were all in this film! We were trying to find some BTS pictures of just the two of us, but no luck. The sense of camaraderie and friendship on set was so strong that it made the experience even more enjoyable. That’s something I will always cherish.” Amol added, “It felt like having a party on set some days. It really lifted the energy and worked as a great stress buster too.”

On their dream partner

When asked about her ideal dream boy, Mithila said, "In my 20s, I was definitely looking for somebody to complete me. But as soon as life happened, I realised that I don’t need someone to complete me. Instead, it would be nice to have someone who becomes an addition to the world I have created for myself. I’m not saying this person should have a specific job or earn a certain amount of money — I just want someone who adds to my life rather than completes it."

Amol, on the other hand, explained how people often believe they are attracted to a specific type of person, but sometimes end up forming a deep connection with someone entirely different. He said, "I have realised through my own experiences and other people’s experiences that sometimes, what we think we want is different from what we actually need. Our needs and wants don’t always align. For me, I have been surprised by my own attractions. I think I look for emotional maturity and some level of complexity because, deep down, I am quite complex. If someone doesn’t understand that, there will be friction. I look for self-awareness, openness to new ideas, and acceptance of different perspectives. That’s what makes me feel truly connected to someone."