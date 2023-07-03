Ektaa Kapoor poses with 'legend and genius' Mohanlal as she announces their pan-India film Vrushabha

Producer Ektaa Kapoor on Monday announced Vrushabha, her new pan-India film with veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal. Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal. Also read: Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor step down as heads of Alt Balaji

Ektaa's post

Ektaa Kapoor poses with Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, Ektaa wrote, “Posing with the legend and the genius!!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to be working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a pan-India bilingual Telugu-Malayalam film starring megastar Mohanlal.”

She also wrote, “High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

About Vrushabha

Vrushabha is an an action film. Directed by Nanda Kishore, it goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The film is slated to release in 2024.

Ektaa's special video on Guru Purnima

On Monday, marking the occasion of Guru Purnima and 23 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ektaa also shared a video along with a long note. Ektaa said that in 1994, famous astrologer Pandit Janardhan prophesied her prosperity. He promised her that the audience will be as engrossed in her new TV show (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) as they were in Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan.

The note read, “Year 1994. I'm sitting in my frn Shabina's house and pandit Janardan sees me (now more popular with Indian Matchmaking) and tells me I will have my own company I tell him I'm planning to start in August and he says all will be good but wait for your 25th year that's when and will make a show that people will watch like they used to watch Ramayan and Mahabharata on Doordarshan (his exact words). I say I don't think I can make a mytho (mythological series) so good but let's see I say.”

She added, "Year 2000 six years have passed since HUM PAANCH and I'm asking Sameer sir @sameern to give me a drama my South Indian drama is doing well and Hindi channel should see it, he says yes. Same year, March 2000, I cast a new girl for a important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to be her birthday @smritiiraniofficial."

Ektaa wished her fans Guru Purnima and shared how she learned from her life and viewers.

Ektaa's other projects

Ektaa's next is the upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

She is also collaborating with producer Rhea Kapoor for an upcoming film titled The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

With ANI inputs

