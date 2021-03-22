Mohanlal shares a picture with AR Rahman from the sets of Aaraattu
- Composer AR Rahman on Sunday shot his special cameo for upcoming Malayalam movie Aaraattu, which stars Mohanlal in the lead. The Malayalam superstar took to instagram to share a picture with Rahman from the sets.
Composer AR Rahman on Sunday shot his special cameo for upcoming Malayalam movie Aaraattu, which stars Mohanlal in the lead. The Malayalam superstar took to instagram to share a picture with Rahman from the sets.
Sharing the picture, Mohanlal wrote: “A rare and remarkable shoot with the Music Maestro @arrahman for #Aaraattu. @unnikrishnan_b_director (sic).”
Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Neha Saxena, Siddique and Nedimudu Venu, among others. It has music by Rahul Raj. The film is gearing up for release in August 2021.
Mohanlal was recently seen in Drishyam 2, in which he returned as the widely popular character Georgekutty, who continues to evade police arrest in connection with the disappearance of a key character from the first part.
Mohanlal will also begin work on his upcoming directorial project, 3D film Barroz- Guardian of D'Gama's treasure. He revealed that the film will be shot in 3D and can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. It’s a story set in Portugal.
He revealed how the whole idea of him directing a film took shape. Apparently, the idea was born when he and filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar had decided to make a 3D show and had met Jijo Punnoose, the director of India’s first fantasy 3D Film My dear Kuttichathan.
