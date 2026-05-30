MrBeast joins CarryMinati to recreate PM Narendra Modi-Giorgia Meloni’s viral Melody moment, internet cannot keep calm

Indian YouTuber CarryMinati and global content creator MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson have officially delivered one of the internet’s most unexpected crossover moments. The two creators recently teamed up to recreate the viral Melodi video, and social media users have been losing their minds ever since.

Internet stunned as CarryMinati and MrBeast recreate PM Modi-Giorgia Meloni’s viral Melodi clip.

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The hilarious clip, shared by CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, on Instagram, instantly exploded online, collecting millions of views within hours. Fans flooded the comments section calling it the “crossover of the decade,” with many stunned to see MrBeast fully participating in one of India’s most recognisable meme trends.

CarryMinati and MrBeast perfectly recreate the viral clip

Recognising just how iconic the meme had become online, CarryMinati and MrBeast recreated the exact energy of the original Melodi video in their own parody version.

In the clip, CarryMinati enters the frame with the happiest expression. Sitting beside him, MrBeast brings his signature enthusiastic energy while copying the same smiling camera angles in the selfie-video that made the original clip so memorable. “Bahar ke doston ko gift dete rehna chahiye,” Carry captioned the post, jokingly referencing how obsessively the internet continues discussing the Melodi meme.

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{{^usCountry}} The Melodi meme that took over the internet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Melodi meme that took over the internet {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For those unfamiliar with the joke, the Melodi meme originated from viral clip featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those unfamiliar with the joke, the Melodi meme originated from viral clip featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his recent official visit to Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fully embraced the internet’s ongoing fascination with his friendly equation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In a video shared on Meloni’s official social media accounts, the two leaders were seen holding a nostalgic Indian candy wrapper, instantly catching the attention of online users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his recent official visit to Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fully embraced the internet’s ongoing fascination with his friendly equation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In a video shared on Meloni’s official social media accounts, the two leaders were seen holding a nostalgic Indian candy wrapper, instantly catching the attention of online users. {{/usCountry}}

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The light-hearted clip captured a rare candid moment between the leaders. “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee,” Meloni says while smiling at the camera.

“Melody,” PM Modi responds with a grin. Meloni kept the caption simple, writing, “Thank you for the gift,” but the internet quickly turned the moment into another viral Melodi meme within minutes of the video being posted.

Beast Games Season 2

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MrBeast back in February 2026 revealed that CarryMinati will be a featured face in the high-octane competitive series, Beast Games season 2. Inspired by his record-breaking YouTube hit, 456,000 Squid Game in Real Life, the show features contestants navigating complex obstacles on giant sets to claim a $5 million prize—the largest single cash payout in reality television history.

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