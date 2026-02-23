Personality rights vs defamation: The Karan Johar, CarryMinati case explained

Recently, a Mumbai court granted interim relief to filmmaker Karan Johar in a defamation case against YouTuber CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) over a now-removed roast video titled Coffee with Jalan. On February 9, the court restrained Nagar from publishing defamatory content, noting that the video, which parodied Karan’s show Koffee with Karan, harmed his reputation. Earlier, in September 2025, the Delhi High Court had granted an interim injunction protecting Karan’s personality rights against unauthorised commercial exploitation. Karan Johar, Rakhee Bajpai Tiwari

Speaking to us, Rakhee Bajpai Tiwari, Chief Legal Officer of Karan’s production house Dharma Productions, shares, “The earlier action was a personality rights proceeding aimed at preventing unauthorised use of an individual’s name, image, and identity by unidentified parties. In contrast, the matter involving CarryMinati sought a specific injunction against defamatory content published by identified individuals. While parody and creative expression are recognised, these have to be used within reasonable restrictions without infringing or being defamatory. Any content that crosses legal thresholds will be reviewed, and appropriate legal action will be taken where necessary.”