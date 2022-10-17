Nam Joo Hyuk to enlist in military in December, his agency confirms

Twenty Five Twenty One actor Nam Joo Hyuk is all set to enlist in the mandatory military service in South Korea. His agency confirmed that he will be starting his service by December 2022. However, a final date is yet to be decided by the actor, as per his team. Also read: BTS to serve military duty

After Korean news outlet, Sports Chosun reported that Nam Joo Hyuk will be enlisting in December, his agency, Management SOOP, commented on the claims. Soompi quoted them saying, “Although he (Nam Joo Hyuk) does have to [enlist] in December, the exact date has not been fixed because he has yet to be issued a draft notice.”

Reacting to the news of Nam Joo Hyuk’s military enlistment, a fan wrote on Twitter, “First it’s nam joo hyuk now its Jin…It’s just soo sudden I’m not even prepared.” “YOURE TELLING ME NAM JOO HYUK WILL BE IN THE MILITARY THIS NOV & NOW BTS ALSO?” added another fan. Someone from India also said, “Mujhe sach mein rona arahi hai ab (I feel like crying right now).”

Nam Joo Hyuk made his acting debut in a supporting role in K-drama, The Idle Mermaid. He rose to fame with his leading roles in popular series like, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, The Bride of Habaek and Start-Up among others. Reportedly, he will be finishing the film shoot for his upcoming Disney+ original series Vigilante by mid-November.

Before the military enlistment, the actor will be last seen in his upcoming movie Remember. Released on October 26, it also stars Lee Sung Min. The film revolves around the story of an Alzheimer’s patient in his 80s, who lost his family during the Japanese invasion in Korea. As he struggles to fulfil his lifelong revenge before his memories fade, a young man in his 20s comes to his rescue.

