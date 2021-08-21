Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Nazriya Nazim shares throwback video with Fahadh Faasil to celebrate 7th anniversary: 'Everything with you'. Watch
others

Nazriya Nazim shares throwback video with Fahadh Faasil to celebrate 7th anniversary: 'Everything with you'. Watch

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil got married in 2014. The two met on the sets of Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh took to Instagram to share a post to celebrate her seventh wedding anniversary and thanked her husband and actor Fahadh Faasil, for carrying her on their holidays, whenever she gave up walking.

Nazriya and Fahadh Faasil entered wedlock in 2014. The couple had met on the sets of Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days, in which they played husband and wife.

On the occasion, Nazriya wrote on Instagram: “Happy anniversary Shanu! What can I say ……lucckkkyyy boy. To u carrying me around on all our trips when I quit walking and all the adventures we got in store to explore. Everything with you. So no escape. We are a team no matter what! Happy 7 to us. And a very very happy Onam guys (sic).”

Nazriya shared a video in which she can be seen piggybacking on Fahadh, who is walking her around.

Ever since her marriage, Nazriya took a break from acting. She returned to the big screen with Anjali Menon’s Malayalam drama Koode. She was also seen in Malayalam thriller Trance.

Also read: Malik movie review - Fahadh Faasil is fabulous in Amazon's overambitious but outstanding crime saga

Meanwhile, Nazriya is all set for her Telugu debut with upcoming Telugu romantic drama, Ante Sundaraniki. This project marks Nazriya’s return to facing the arc lights in a lead role after seven years. Nani stars in the lead role alongside her.

Best known for her work in films such as Neram, Bangalore Days and Raja Rani, Nazriya turned producer with 2018 Malayalam action-thriller Varathan. She went on to produce films such as Kumbalangi Nights and C U Soon.

