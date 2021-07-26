Kamal Haasan watches Fahadh Faasil’s Malik on the sets of Vikram

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is currently shooting for upcoming Tamil action-thriller Vikram, took out time in between the shoot to watch Fahadh Faasil’s latest Malayalam release Malik. A picture from the sets has surfaced online.

In Vikram, Fahadh Faasil plays one of the antagonists. He will be sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan for the first time.

Fahadh joined the sets of Vikram last week. Apparently, he requested Kamal Haasan to watch his recent release Malik, which is streaming on Amazon Prime. Kamal honoured his request and watched the film in between shots.

Vikram marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in the phenomenal success of his last release Master, which hit the screens earlier this year. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

Tipped to be high-octane action drama, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonists. Both will be seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan for the first time.

The makers unveiled the film’s first look poster last week and it was extremely well received. As per reports, the film features Kamal Haasan in the role of a secret agent. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

When Vikram was announced last year, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: "Another journey begins". He also shared the announcement poster.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will soon resume work on Indian 2. The film marks the return of Kamal as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

