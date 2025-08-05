Neeru Bajwa films to explore on OTT before her outing in John Abraham’s Tehran

John Abraham-starrer Tehran is gearing up for its direct-to-OTT release on ZEE5 (accessible via OTTplay Premium). Punjabi star Neeru Bajwa, who plays one of the leads, steps into action thriller territory with Tehran. The upcoming geopolitical thriller centers around a series of terror blasts as an honest cop embarks on a deadly mission to protect the nation. While John essays a police officer, Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar are also seen in some fierce characters. Before Tehran’s release on August 14, here’s a look at some of Neeru Bajwa’s most popular films. From comedy and romance to unconventional roles that define resilience, Neeru Bajwa is undoubtedly a versatile artist. Get ready to witness her charismatic performances by binge-watching these cinematic gems. Tehran star Neeru Bajwa films to watch

Neeru Bajwa films to revisit before her fierce avatar in Tehran

Jatt and Juliet (Chaupal via OTTplay Premium)

This one is arguably the most iconic Punjabi rom-com. Featuring the stunning Jodi of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, this lighthearted flick blends romance, comedy, and drama. The story follows a quirky man named Fateh Singh, who aspires to go to Canada. Things take a bittersweet turn when he falls in love with Pooja, a complete opposite of his goofy character.

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya (Chaupal via OTTplay Premium)

This Punjabi cinematic gem stars the talented trio of Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, and Neeru Bajwa. The story revolves around Noor, who is caught between two charming suitors. The catch here is that both the suitors are best friends, and after knowing that they both love the same girl, they embark on a bittersweet love and heartbreak saga.

Beautiful Billo (Z5 via OTTplay Premium)

A captivating mix of comedy and family drama, Beautiful Billu features Neeru in the title role as a pregnant woman who secretly lives in a couple’s house. However, things take a chaotic twist when the owners return to the house. Rubina Bajwa and Roshan Prince play the UK-based couple who engage in a humour-filled banter with Billu.

Shukrana (Chaupal via OTTplay Premium)

This underrated gem features one of the most emotionally charged roles of Neeru Bajwa’s career. Whether it is her strong character or the heartwarming narrative, the movie inspires you to be grateful for life. A blend of spiritual themes, the movie revolves around a pregnant widow who struggles with societal stereotypes of remarriage while grieving her loss.

Laung Laachi 2 (Chaupal via OTTplay Premium)

Neeru Bajwa returns in the lead for Laung Laachi 2, a spiritual sequel to Laung Laachi. The story is set in pre-independent India and follows around three families juggling to coexist in the same house. It also revolves around love, family relationships, and resilience. Amberdeep Singh’s drama film also stars Ammy Virk and Amar Noorie.