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Nukkad Naatak review: A heartfelt take on the power of performing arts

Nukkad Naatak review: Mounted on a shoestring budget and starring new faces, the film nourishes a rawness that feels earned.

Apr 27, 2026 09:24 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Nukkad Naatak review

Cast: Molshri, Shivang Rajpal, DanishHusain, Medha Khanna

Director: Tanmaya Shekhar

Star rating: ★★★

Nukkad Naatak is available to watch on Netflix.

The past weekend has felt steeped in the arts. If Michael, the biopic, leaned into music, the lesser-known Nukkad Natak (dropping on OTT) focused on the performing arts. What connects the two is simple: they make you care about what’s unfolding on screen.

The premise

Nukkad Natak has been quietly making headlines, first for securing a theatrical release earlier this year despite limited screens. Mounted on a shoestring budget by a small team, the film follows Molshri (played by Molshri) and Shivang (Shivang Rajpal), members of their college theatre society. After being expelled for theft, they are offered a shot at re-admission by the college director: help five children from a nearby slum get into school, and they can complete their course. What follows forms the rest of the narrative.

What works

Directed by Tanmaya Shekhar, this one hour forty five minute film gets an essential detail right. Its protagonists feel authentic, with any trace of filmi exaggeration kept at bay. Casting unfamiliar faces, except Danish Husain, works in its favour, lending the story a rawness that feels earned. The first half benefits from this restraint and remains engaging.

Molshree and Shivang pull off their roles very well. Nirmaa Hajra, in particular, as Chhoti, does a convincing job. The music by Parthhesh Menon and lyrics by Yogesh Dimri go well with the proceedings.

Final thoughts

Overall, Nukkad Natak is a sincere, if slightly uneven, ode to grassroots storytelling. It wanders and overreaches at points, but its heart is firmly in the right place. When it finally leans into the spirit of street theatre, it finds its purpose, just like the two main characters. You walk away not with a perfectly crafted film, but with one that reminds you why art connects, when logic may not.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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