Nusrat Jahan cradles baby bump in first pics since pregnancy reveal: 'Kindness changes everything'

Nusrat Jahan has shared first pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. While she did not mention anything about her pregnancy, she was seen cradling her baby bump.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Nusrat Jahan has shared new pictures of herself.

Trinamool Congress MP, actor Nusrat Jahan has shared new pictures of herself, cradling her baby bump, on Instagram. She is seen in a white top, blue jeans, and with a pink shawl over her shoulders.

"Kindness changes everything," Nusrat Jahan captioned her post. While she made no mention of the pregnancy, this is the first time she has shown her baby bump on Instagram.

Last week, picture of Nusrat from a friend's party had gone viral. In it, she was seen in a white dress with a baby bump.

The new pictures come in amid a controversy between Nusrat and her estranged husband. Nusrat Jahan recently claimed that her marriage in Turkey with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 is not valid under Indian laws. Nikhil alleged that she had avoided always his requests to get the marriage registered.

Nusrat, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta now, said in a statement on Wednesday that since her marriage ceremony with Jain had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid in India.

"Since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship," she said.

Nusrat had tied the knot with Nikhil at a destination wedding at Bodrum in Turkey in 2019, attended by a select few.

Nusrat has been cast opposite Yash Dasgupta in Bengali film SOS Kolkata, the shooting of which took place in August 2020.

