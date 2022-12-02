Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar breaks silence on rumours of marrying Shoaib Malik

Published on Dec 02, 2022 01:44 PM IST

Amid Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce reports, Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar has clarified rumours of her marrying the cricketer. Here's what she said.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar addressed rumours that she will tie the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik amid reports of his divorce from his tennis star wife Sania Mirza. As per a new report, Ayesha said that she respects both Shoaib and Sania Mirza a lot. Ayesha also added that she doesn't have any plans to marry Shoaib. (Also Read | Amid divorce rumours, Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik announce The Mirza Malik Show together)

Last month, several reports said that Sania and Shoaib have decided to part ways. Following that, rumours emerged that Shoaib will marry Ayesha. Recently, a fan, seemingly on the comments section of an Instagram post asked Ayesha, "Kya ap dono ka shadi ka program hai (Do you guys have any program to get married)?"

As quoted by Times of India, Ayesha said, "Jee nahin. Bilkul nahi. Un kee shadi hoe we hai aur who apnee biwi kay saath bohat khush hai. Main donon @realshoaibmalik aur @saniamirza kee bohat respect kartee hoon (No. Absolutely not. He is married and he is happy with his wife. I respect @realshoaibmalik and @saniamirza a lot)."

She further added, "Shoaib aur mein achay dost aur ek doosray kay kherkhwa hai. Bohat respect kartay hain. Aisay rishtay bhee hotay hain duniya mein logon kay (Shoaib and I are good friends and care about each other. We respect each other a lot. People in this world do have such kind of relationships too)."

Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib had wished Sania on her birthday. He shared a mushy picture wishing her and wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..."

Also, amid speculations of their alleged divorce, the OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled The Mirza Malik Show.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. According to reports, Sania and Shoaib have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

