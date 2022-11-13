Amid divorce rumours, Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik announce The Mirza Malik Show together; fans confused

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, are set to appear together on a new reality show. While the fact itself is not surprising, the timing of the announcement has confused many fans. There were rumours all past week that the two were headed for separation and eventually divorce. While Sania and Shoaib have not commented on it yet, fans are wondering if the reports were false or if it was all a publicity stunt.

On Saturday night, the OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on The Mirza Malik Show. Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.” The poster showed Sania and Shoaib with her hand on his shoulder standing in front of a green wall. A window showed the Burj Khalifa in the background. The couple is based in Dubai currently.

Many fans felt the announcement refuted the rumours that had spread over the last few days, claiming that the couple was headed for a split. One fan wrote, “Bahut acha laga sun kar. Saath raho (Felt very good to see this. Stay together).” Another wrote, “Just forgive each other be with each other you both look together nice...can't see Shoaib with someone else..Sania is perfect for him.”

Others, however, were more confused, considering neither Sania, nor Shoaib shared the post on their handles. One wrote, “Were the separation rumours a publicity stunt for this? Not like Sania to do that.” One fan commented, “Maybe the show was shot before their marriage problems. Will it still go ahead? They have not shared anything on their socials.”

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and shifted base to Dubai. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. A week ago, reports in Pakistani media claimed the two were finalising legalities for the termination of their marriage. Some reports even linked Shoaib to Pakistani model Ayesha Omar. The couple has maintained silence over the matter so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON