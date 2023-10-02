Pakistani actor Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, groom Salim Karim gets emotional. Watch first wedding video

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, known for her roles in Raees and Humsafar, has tied the knot for the second time. Several pictures and videos of the actor have emerged online. Mahira got married to businessman Salim Karim. (Also Read | Mahira Khan reveals she battled depression after backlash to her role in Raees, smoking pics with Ranbir Kapoor)

Mahira gets married to Salim Karim

Mahira Khan got married to Salim Karim in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira's manager Anushay Talha Khan shared a video as Mahira walked down the aisle towards Salim. The groom was seen wiping his tears in the clip. Salim also walked towards her and lifted her veil. An emotional Salim kissed Mahira's forehead and hugged her. The bride was also seen getting emotional as she wrapped her arms around Salim.

What Mahira wore for the wedding

For her special day, Mahira wore a pastel lehenga with a veil. She also opted for matching diamond jewellery. Salim was seen in a black sherwani and a blue turban. The duo got married in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony.

Fans wish Mahira

Reacting to a video shared on Instagram, a fan wrote, "I love this so much. Mahira is normalizing things that might look basic from a privileged background but I hope this gives hope to a woman rethinking marriage." "Awww congratulations to her. May Allah bless her with a beautiful married life with her husband," commented a fan.

A person wrote, "That's just graceful. Hope they find comfort." "Awwww the groom is crying. Such men still exist," said another fan. "Aww super cute mashAllah. Many congratulations to the happy couple," read another comment. "She's looking absolutely gorgeous," read a comment.

Last year Mahira confirmed her relationship

As per Tribune.com, Mahira had earlier confirmed dating Salim while speaking with Samina Peerzada. In 2022, when Mahira was asked if she was in love, she smiled and nodded her head. "Yeah, I think I am in love. I don't know, I am so shy about it," Mahira had said. She had also confirmed that he wasn't from the industry.

Mahira's projects

Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show, an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel, is the streamer's first Pakistan-themed original, reported Variety. The story revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will also feature Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed. Momina Duraid serves as the showrunner of the series, which is being shot in Italy, the UK and Pakistan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.