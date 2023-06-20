Are Park Seo-joon and YouTuber xooos dating? Here's what their agencies have said

Actor Park Seo-joon and YouTuber xooos, whose real name is Kim Soo Yeon, are reportedly dating. After several reports claimed that the two are in a relationship, their agencies issued brief statements. (Also Read | BTS' V extends support to friend Park Seo-joon and IU's Dream premiere, Jungkook accompanies him)

What Seo-joon and xooos' agencies said?

As quoted by Soompi, Seo-joon’s agency Awesome ENT said, “It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand.” xooos’s agency WAVY stated, “It is difficult to confirm.”

Rumours about their relationship

As per a Twitter user, @hityouwidthatd4, an official from the South Korean entertainment industry told JTBC Entertainment News last month, "The pair seems to share a significant bond, enabling them to facilitate introductions bw their respective circles of friends." As per reports, the duo was seen on several dates in Seoul.

Fans' reactions to the duo dating

A person asked on Twitter, "Wait, this is real?? Park Seo-joon and the other girl are a couple?" A tweet read, "This seems to make more and more sense." A fan said, "Congratulations to the couple, so happy for them." Another Twitter user said, "Glad to know they’re still together. Wishing for a long-lasting relationship."

Who is xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon?

xooos, born in 1994, is a singer and a YouTuber with over 1.5 million subscribers. She made her acting debut with the 2015 drama The Producers. xooos also participated in the idol survival show MIXNINE in 2017. She has 703K followers on Instagram. xooos has lent her voice to several covers and garnered millions of views. She debuted with the single NAKED on January 12.

Park Seo-joon's projects

Currently, the actor is awaiting the premieres of his upcoming movies Concrete Utopia and The Marvels. He also has the web series Gyeongseong Creature in the pipeline. Earlier this year, Seo-joon was seen in Dream. A sports-comedy drama, it released on April 16 this year. Directed by Lee Byeong Heon, it also starred IU.

