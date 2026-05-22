Patriot OTT release: When and where to watch Mammootty-Mohanlal's ₹79 crore film that fans call ‘missed opportunity’
Patriot OTT release: The Malayalam film boasts of a stellar cast featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban and others.
Patriot OTT release: Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam action film Patriot was released in theatres on May 1 amid high expectations. After all, the film didn’t just promise a reunion between acting legends and friends Mammootty and Mohanlal, but also boasted of a stellar cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban and others. However, the film opened to lukewarm reviews and failed to make a mark. Know when and where to watch it on OTT.
When and where to watch Patriot on OTT
Patriot will soon get a digital release and will hit an OTT platform a little more than a month after its release. On Friday, Zee5 Malayalam announced that the Mammootty-starrer will be released on June 5.
Their caption reads: “The much-awaited Malayalam spy political thriller Patriot (fire emoji) Starring the legendary Big M’s in an intense battle of power, politics & secrets. Premieres June 5th on Malayalam zee5.”
They also released a motion poster that shows Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko mid-action, calling it the ‘most awaited movie of the year’. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.
Fans call Patriot a ‘missed opportunity’
The announcement sparked renewed interest in Patriot from fans who mourned what could’ve been. “Ahhh, sleeping pill,” commented one Instagram user, calling the film a bore. Another wrote, “It didn’t even hit ₹100 crore.” According to Sacnilk, Patriot collected ₹79.90 crore worldwide in its run. “Small budget movies are better for Mammootty,” opined one, while another wrote, “What a missed opportunity to utilise the big M’s.”{{/usCountry}}
The announcement sparked renewed interest in Patriot from fans who mourned what could’ve been. “Ahhh, sleeping pill,” commented one Instagram user, calling the film a bore. Another wrote, “It didn’t even hit ₹100 crore.” According to Sacnilk, Patriot collected ₹79.90 crore worldwide in its run. “Small budget movies are better for Mammootty,” opined one, while another wrote, “What a missed opportunity to utilise the big M’s.”{{/usCountry}}
One fan even criticised the way the film was marketed, adding, “Patriot had the scale, visuals and ambition. But memorable cinema needs more than grand making — it needs intensity, emotional depth and strong character arcs. With legends like @mammootty & @mohanlal onboard, the expectations were naturally massive.” Another pointed out, “Lifetime patriot < Drishyam 3 FD.” Some even commented with hilarious Mohanlal and Mammootty GIFs.
About Patriot{{/usCountry}}
One fan even criticised the way the film was marketed, adding, “Patriot had the scale, visuals and ambition. But memorable cinema needs more than grand making — it needs intensity, emotional depth and strong character arcs. With legends like @mammootty & @mohanlal onboard, the expectations were naturally massive.” Another pointed out, “Lifetime patriot < Drishyam 3 FD.” Some even commented with hilarious Mohanlal and Mammootty GIFs.
About Patriot{{/usCountry}}
Patriot is written, co-edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar. Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon star in it. Made on a budget of over ₹100 crore, the film was a box office bomb. It tells the story of covert operatives as they uncover a surveillance conspiracy that escalates into a national security emergency. They race against time to dismantle the network before it silences opposition.
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