Patriot OTT release: When and where to watch Mammootty-Mohanlal's 79 crore film that fans call ‘missed opportunity’

Patriot OTT release: Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam action film Patriot was released in theatres on May 1 amid high expectations. After all, the film didn’t just promise a reunion between acting legends and friends Mammootty and Mohanlal, but also boasted of a stellar cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban and others. However, the film opened to lukewarm reviews and failed to make a mark. Know when and where to watch it on OTT.

When and where to watch Patriot on OTT

Patriot OTT release: Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil star in the film.

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Patriot will soon get a digital release and will hit an OTT platform a little more than a month after its release. On Friday, Zee5 Malayalam announced that the Mammootty-starrer will be released on June 5.

Their caption reads: “The much-awaited Malayalam spy political thriller Patriot (fire emoji) Starring the legendary Big M’s in an intense battle of power, politics & secrets. Premieres June 5th on Malayalam zee5.”

They also released a motion poster that shows Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko mid-action, calling it the ‘most awaited movie of the year’. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Fans call Patriot a ‘missed opportunity’

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement sparked renewed interest in Patriot from fans who mourned what could’ve been. “Ahhh, sleeping pill,” commented one Instagram user, calling the film a bore. Another wrote, “It didn’t even hit ₹100 crore.” According to Sacnilk, Patriot collected ₹79.90 crore worldwide in its run. “Small budget movies are better for Mammootty,” opined one, while another wrote, “What a missed opportunity to utilise the big M’s.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement sparked renewed interest in Patriot from fans who mourned what could’ve been. “Ahhh, sleeping pill,” commented one Instagram user, calling the film a bore. Another wrote, “It didn’t even hit ₹100 crore.” According to Sacnilk, Patriot collected ₹79.90 crore worldwide in its run. “Small budget movies are better for Mammootty,” opined one, while another wrote, “What a missed opportunity to utilise the big M’s.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One fan even criticised the way the film was marketed, adding, “Patriot had the scale, visuals and ambition. But memorable cinema needs more than grand making — it needs intensity, emotional depth and strong character arcs. With legends like @mammootty & @mohanlal onboard, the expectations were naturally massive.” Another pointed out, “Lifetime patriot < Drishyam 3 FD.” Some even commented with hilarious Mohanlal and Mammootty GIFs. About Patriot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan even criticised the way the film was marketed, adding, “Patriot had the scale, visuals and ambition. But memorable cinema needs more than grand making — it needs intensity, emotional depth and strong character arcs. With legends like @mammootty & @mohanlal onboard, the expectations were naturally massive.” Another pointed out, “Lifetime patriot < Drishyam 3 FD.” Some even commented with hilarious Mohanlal and Mammootty GIFs. About Patriot {{/usCountry}}

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Patriot is written, co-edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar. Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon star in it. Made on a budget of over ₹100 crore, the film was a box office bomb. It tells the story of covert operatives as they uncover a surveillance conspiracy that escalates into a national security emergency. They race against time to dismantle the network before it silences opposition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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