Prabhas says he has watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara twice, calls it 'a must watch film in theatres'

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara has been earning praise from not just fans and critics but stars from the film industry as well. As the film’s Telugu-dubbed version hits the theatres two weeks after the original’s release, Prabhas took to social media to praise it and added that he has already seen it in the theatres twice. Also read: Kantara becomes highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, Dhanush calls it 'a must-watch'

Kantara is a thriller with elements of folklore and mythology from coastal Karnataka that deals with multiple issues like man vs nature conflict, and the local belief systems and rituals in the forests of Karnataka. The film is currently the highest-rated Indian film on IMDB with a high rating of 9.4. It has also earned praise from several members of the film fraternity.

On Friday, the day when the Hindi and Telugu versions released in theatres, Prabhas shared a poster of the film on Instagram. “Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres,” he wrote alongside, tagging Rishab Shetty, the film’s star and director as well as the producer and rest of the cast.

Earlier, Dhanush had also praised the film. The National Award-winner had tweeted, “Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch. Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless (sic).”

Kantara was released in theatres on September 30 and since then, has made ₹90 cross gross worldwide. The success and praise for the film has encouraged the makers to dub it in four other languages. The Hindi and Telugu versions released in theatres on Friday while Tamil and Malayalam versions release on October 14, Saturday.

