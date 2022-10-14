Kantara becomes highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, Dhanush calls it 'a must-watch'

Kannada action-drama Kantara is not just raking in the moolah but also earning praise from all quarters. Actor Dhanush on Friday took to Twitter to call Kantara 'mind blowing' and a 'must watch'. He went on to say that Rishab Shetty, who has directed as well as played the lead role, should be proud of himself for what he’s achieved with the movie. (Also Read | Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty film crosses ₹70 crore gross in Karnataka, inches closer to ₹100 cr globally)

Kantara, which translates to a mystical forest, tells the story of a local demigod (Bhoota) who trades forest land to the tribe's people with a king in 1870 in exchange for happiness. Many years later, when the king’s son grows greedy and wants the land back, he dies due to the wrath of Bhoota.

Dhanush tweeted, “Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless (sic).”

The film also stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty among others. It is having a phenomenal run at the box office with 13 days gross of ₹90 crore worldwide. In Karnataka, it has grossed around ₹70 crore so far and still going strong at the ticket window.

Kantara has also become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, surpassing KGF: Chapter 2. The film is currently holding a rating of 9.4 on IMDb, which is the highest for an Indian film. It is followed by KGF Chapter 2 (8.4) and SS Rajamouli’s RRR (8). The film released alongside Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and still managed to do extremely well at the ticket window.

Last week, Chiranjeevi’s Godfather had a decent release in Karnataka and managed to collect around ₹8 crore during its first-week run. Both Ponniyin Selvan and Godfather didn’t affect the box office prospects of Kantara.

