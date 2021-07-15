Prithviraj Sukumaran begins shooting for his second directorial film Bro Daddy, see pics

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday commenced shooting for his second Malayalam directorial project Bro Daddy, which stars Mohanlal in the lead. The project has gone on the floors in Hyderabad and pictures from the shooting spot have already surfaced online.

Last month, Prithviraj took to Twitter to announce the project. This is his second collaboration with Mohanlal as a director. The duo had previously worked together in Malayalam action-drama Lucifer.

Prithviraj wrote: “My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal , with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon (sic).”

On Thursday, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the movie. Sharing a picture from the shoot, he wrote: Bro Daddy shoot day 1.” The picture also features Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The Instagram page of Prithviraj Productions shared another picture from the shoot.

Bro Daddy also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir among others.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Prithviraj will soon star in an epic project which will be shot entirely using virtual production filmmaking technique, the kind employed by films like Avatar and The Lion King.

Sharing the news, Prithviraj had tweeted: "This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!"

He also shared a poster along with the tweet. The poster sees Prithviraj holding a spear and a sword, captured from behind him.

To be directed by Gokulraj Baskar, the film will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. It will be bankrolled under Prithviraj Productions.