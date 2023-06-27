Prithviraj Sukumaran undergoes keyhole surgery after injury on sets: ‘I promise to fight through the pain’

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran finally broke his silence on social media after reports about him getting himself injured on the sets of Vilayath Buddha surfaced. Confirming the same, the actor shared his health update. He said he is recovering after undergoing a keyhole surgery. Also read: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran injured on sets of Vilayath Buddha, to undergo surgery

Prithviraj shares health update

Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent a keyhole surgery.

On Tuesday, Prithviraj took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Hello! So yes... I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for Vilayath Buddha. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed a key hole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months.”

“Will try my best to use that time constructively and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action ASAP. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love,” he added. Soon after he shared the update, fans rushed to pray for his speedy recovery.

Prithviraj injury

Prithviraj was shooting for a fight sequence on the sets in Marayur when he met with an accident. According to reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, where his surgery has taken place on Monday morning. Following the accident, the Vilayath Buddha shoot is said to be paused until the actor has recovered. Prithviraj will take a couple of months to return to work.

Vilayath Buddha

Directed by Jayan Nambiyar, Vilayath Buddha revolves around a conflict that arises between two lead characters over the ownership of a sandalwood tree. The film also has actors Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in key roles.

Besides Vilayath Buddha, Prithviraj also has Aadujeevitham. In the film, he plays a Malayali immigrant worker forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia. He is also a part of Prabhas’s upcoming film Salaar, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. He also stars in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, and is set to release on Eid 2024.

