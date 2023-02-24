Shruti Haasan wraps up Salaar shoot, thanks co-star Prabhas for being an 'absolute darling'

Actor Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in Telugu films Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, took to Instagram to confirm that she has completed shooting her portion in upcoming Telugu action-thriller Salaar, which is being directed KGF-fame Prashant Neel. She also thanked her co-star Prabhas for being beyond wonderful and an absolute darling. Going by her post, it is confirmed that she plays a character called Aadya in the film. Also read: Shruti Haasan reveals 2012 wasn't a great year for her personally, wishes to ‘go back in time give her a giant hug'

“AND it’s a wrap on SALAAR for me. Thank you Prashant sir for making me your Aadya.. you are exceptional. Thank you @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you .. @hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it. So grateful (sic).”

Shruti Haasan has shared a picture from sets of Salaar.

Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar. Following the phenomenal success of KGF, Prashanth and Prabhas are coming together for the first time in Salaar, which is rumoured to be a remake of Kannada film Ugramm.

Last August, Prashanth took to Twitter to share that Salaar will release worldwide in cinemas on September 28, 2023. The release date was announced with a poster. Fans lauded the team for announcing the release date one year in advance.

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen standing with two swords in his hands. A lot of dead bodies can be seen in the background. From Prashanth’s tweet, it was also confirmed that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sriya Reddy, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s Suzhal, are part of the project.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is simultaneously busy with the shoot of his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film, Project K, with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with this project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON