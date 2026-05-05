Prosenjit Chatterjee says he did not make any calls after WB election results: 'Don't put any political colour on me'

In West Bengal, BJP sealed a landslide victory with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress's uninterrupted 15-year rule. Rudranil Ghosh of the BJP won the Shibpur assembly seat. Amid the assembly poll verdict, there were rumours that actor Prosenjit Chatterjee called Rudranil to congratulate him on his victory. The actor has dispelled these rumours in a new post on his Facebook account, saying that he did not call anyone.

What Prosenjit said

Prosenjit Chatterjee responded to speculations about him after West Bengal election results. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

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He wrote, “I have been acting with great respect for many years and I want to continue to do so in the future. I have one humble request to all of you - please don't put any political colour on me.”

He went on to add, “I did not call anyone; rather my younger brother called me. As a big brother, it is my duty to bless someone, and I have only done that. It has nothing to do with politics.”

Prosenjit via his Facebook account.

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{{^usCountry}} Prosenjit, who was recently honoured with the Padma Shri, has not been involved in politics or contested elections in any region. He has worked with Rudranil on several Bengali films throughout his career. More details about West Bengal elections {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosenjit, who was recently honoured with the Padma Shri, has not been involved in politics or contested elections in any region. He has worked with Rudranil on several Bengali films throughout his career. More details about West Bengal elections {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, TMC's Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday refused to resign as chief minister of West Bengal, opening up a constitutional grey zone and a political confrontation in the state. The TMC tally fell to 80 seats from its earlier 215, with Banerjee herself losing her seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, TMC's Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday refused to resign as chief minister of West Bengal, opening up a constitutional grey zone and a political confrontation in the state. The TMC tally fell to 80 seats from its earlier 215, with Banerjee herself losing her seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Banerjee said about 100 seats were "forcibly taken" from her party, which also had to contend with a "biased" Election Commission. She did not back her accusation with evidence. "I will not resign, I did not lose... officially, through the Election Commission, they (the BJP) can defeat us, but morally, we won the election," she told a news briefing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee said about 100 seats were "forcibly taken" from her party, which also had to contend with a "biased" Election Commission. She did not back her accusation with evidence. "I will not resign, I did not lose... officially, through the Election Commission, they (the BJP) can defeat us, but morally, we won the election," she told a news briefing. {{/usCountry}}

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"My target is very clear. I will strengthen the INDIA team, just like a small person. I don't have any chair now, so I am a commoner. So, you cannot tell me that I am using your chair. I am now a free bird. I gave my entire life in service to the people, even in these 15 years I have not withdrawn one paisa of pension. I am not taking one paisa of salary also. But now, I am a free bird. So, I have to do some work, which I will manage to do," she added.

The BJP, meanwhile, dismissed her claims outright, accusing her of undermining democratic institutions and refusing to accept the people's verdict. "Her comments have no acceptance. She is only making herself a laughingstock. We guess she is making such incredulous comments to hog the limelight for a few more days," party spokesperson Debojit Sarkar said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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