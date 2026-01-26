Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his Padma Shri win to his late mother, reveals his father Biswajit Chatterjee's reaction

On Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the list of winners of the Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honours in the country. Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is among those selected to be conferred with the Padma Shri. In an interview with PTI, the actor dedicated the award to his mother. Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about being honoured with Padma Shri.

Prosenjit Chatterjee on being honoured with Padma Shri Prosenjit revealed that he was watching his recently released Bengali film at Navina Cinema when he received the news. He said, “I would first like to dedicate this honour to my mother, who sacrificed so much to raise us and guided me on a journey that has spanned over four decades. I also share this recognition with my family, especially my son Mishuk. Ultimately, everything I have achieved is because of my countless viewers.”

He further revealed that after receiving the news, he immediately spoke to his father, actor Biswajit Chatterjee, on the phone. Recalling his reaction, Prosenjit said, “He told me, ‘So you have got it. I am so proud of you.’”

About Prosenjit Chatterjee Prosenjit is the son of Biswajit Chatterjee and one of the most popular actors in Bengali cinema. He entered the film industry as a child artist in Chotto Jigyasa in 1968 and made his debut as a leading actor in Duti Pata in 1983. However, his breakthrough came with Amar Sangi in 1987. He went on to become a household name with a string of romantic and family entertainers.

Some of his critically acclaimed films include Autograph, Jalsaghar, Chokher Bali, Mishawr Rawhoshyo and Shankhachil, among others. With a career spanning over four decades, the actor has been part of both commercially successful and critically acclaimed films. He has also made his mark in Hindi cinema and on OTT platforms with projects such as Shanghai and Jubilee.

He was most recently seen in the Bengali film Vijaynagar’er Hirey, based on Sunil Gangopadhyay’s novel of the same name. Directed by Chandrashish Ray, the film is produced by Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni and also stars Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Aryann Bhowmik and Pushan Dasgupta in key roles.