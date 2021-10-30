Puneeth Rajkumar fans gather to catch a last glimpse of late actor. See pics

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely death at 46 has left his fans in grief. Thousands of fans paid their last respects to the late actor at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru Friday night.

According to ANI, His last rites will be performed with state honours, soon after his daughter arrives from the US. Puneeth has two daughters: Vanditha and Dhrithi.

Son of actor Rajkumar, Puneeth was one of the most popular actors in the South film industry. He died following a heart attack on Friday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after experiencing chest pain.

Fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, the actor entered the industry as a child artist. He was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Child Artist, for the movie Bettada Hoovu. Later, he debuted with Appu in 2002 which instantly became a blockbuster. Raam, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra are some of his memorable movies.

As soon as news of the untimely death of the Kannada actor broke, all from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress' Rahul Gandhi to Bollywood celebrities expressed grief.

R Madhavan penned a moving tweet in the memory of the late star. "GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don' know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true," his tweet read.

Anil Kapoor also extended condolences and wrote, "Shocking & extremely sad... #PuneethRajkumar. Sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family..."

Calling him his younger brother, Kamal Hassan tweeted, "The demise of my dear younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar was most unexpected.We were mutually very fond of each other. My deepest sympathy to his family and his fans in Karnataka. #PuneethRajkumar."

(With ANI inputs)