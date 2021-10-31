Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Puneeth Rajkumar funeral: Actor laid to rest with state honours, daughters get emotional. See pics
others

Puneeth Rajkumar funeral: Actor laid to rest with state honours, daughters get emotional. See pics

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites were performed with full state honours at the Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru. 
Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites were performed in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 08:54 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest Sunday morning at the Kanteerava Studios amid grieving family members, friends and thousands of fans. His last rites were conducted with state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava Studio, next to his father and mother.

The body of the actor, wrapped in the tricolour, was kept at the Kanteerava stadium, to let fans and well-wishers pay tributes. Thousands of grieving fans continued to flock the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday to pay their final respects to Kannada film star. Several film and political personalities paid their respects. South Indian film celebrities such as N Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Venkatesh, Arjun Sarja and Prabhu Deva also paid their tributes to the actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar was given state honours in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest at Kanteerava Studios.
RELATED STORIES

The late actor's family and the government had earlier planned to perform the last rites on Saturday evening, once his daughter, who was in the US, reached Bengaluru. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said, “Puneeth's daughter has reached Delhi and is travelling to Bengaluru and may reach the city by about 6 pm. Secondly, there is lot of crowd here (Kanteerava Stadium) and many people wish to see him for one last time, also after 6pm when it will be dark it will be difficult to perform last rites there (Kanteerava studio).”

Speaking to reporters here, he said keeping all this in mind and after discussing with Puneeth's elder brothers Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and other family members, it wa decided to conduct the last rites on Sunday. 

Considered as the Kannada cinema’s reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, died at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday. The late actor is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha. 

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puneeth rajkumar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies of heart attack after news of actor's death

5

Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan reunite on Bigg Boss 15. See pics from Weekend Ka Vaar

Puneeth Rajkumar death: Yash, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna in tears

Puneeth Rajkumar fans gather to catch a last glimpse of late actor. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP