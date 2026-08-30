Quote of the day by C.S. Lewis: Love may forgive all infirmities and love still in spite of them: but Love cannot…'

"Love may forgive all infirmities and love still in spite of them: but Love cannot cease to will their removal." — C.S. Lewis, The Problem of Pain (1940)

C.S. Lewis offered a more demanding definition of love, one that remains deeply relevant more than eight decades later. (Unsplash)

Love is often described as unconditional acceptance. We celebrate people who "love us as we are" and encourage relationships free from judgment. But C.S. Lewis offered a more demanding definition of love, one that remains deeply relevant more than eight decades later.

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His quote suggests that genuine love does not end with acceptance. It begins there.

Through his quote, Lewis understands that love forgives imperfections without pretending they do not exist. It does not abandon someone because of their weaknesses. Yet it also refuses to become indifferent to habits, choices or behaviours that diminish the person it loves.

This contrast makes it one of Lewis's most timeless observations about interpersonal interactions.

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What does the quote mean?

At first glance, the quote can sound contradictory. How can love both accept someone and seek to change them?

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{{^usCountry}} The answer lies in Lewis' understanding of love as an act of the will rather than merely an emotion. Love is not passive approval. It is an active desire for another person's highest good. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The answer lies in Lewis' understanding of love as an act of the will rather than merely an emotion. Love is not passive approval. It is an active desire for another person's highest good. {{/usCountry}}

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Let us imagine a parent encouraging a child to overcome fear. Think of a friend urging someone to seek help for addiction. Or a partner supporting healthier habits after a difficult diagnosis.

None of these actions rejects the person. But they reject what harms the person.

Lewis believed that authentic love separates the individual from the behaviour. It says, “I value you enough to want your life to become better.”

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How do we show love to the people around us?

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Sometimes the answer is patience. Sometimes it is forgiveness. Sometimes it is an honest conversation that neither shames nor flatters.

Lewis' insight reminds us that the highest form of love is not blind approval, losing oneself in it. It is a hopeful commitment.

One extreme demands perfection and quickly cancels mistakes. The other argues that unconditional acceptance means never questioning harmful choices.

Lewis offers a middle path.

He contends that accountability and compassion are compatible. It is not necessary to pretend that harmful behaviors are innocuous in order to forgive. However, correction devoid of empathy is also not love.

Real love does not ask people to remain broken. It stands beside them while they become whole.