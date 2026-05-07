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Raj Chakraborty quits politics after defeat in 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, sends best wishes to new government

Bengali director Raj Chakraborty announced that he is putting a stop to his journey in politics. He lost the TMC ticket from the Barrackpore constituency.

May 07, 2026 10:59 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Narendra Modi's BJP defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been in power in West Bengal state since 2011. Meanwhile, contesting on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket from the Barrackpore constituency, film director Raj Chakraborty lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kaustuv Bagchi, trailing by over 9,500 votes. On Thursday, Raj shared a note on his Instagram account that he is quitting politics.

Raj Chakraborty quits politics after defeat

Raj Chakraborty penned a note to announce that he is quitting politics.

Raj wrote a note in Bengali to announce his decision. He began, “Whenever I have been trusted with some responsibility, I have tried to do my work with complete loyalty and truthfulness. I have tried to give my all. As a film director, I try to bring joy to the audience. Sometimes I have won, other times I have lost.”

He added, “I entered politics in 2011. People had trusted me with an opportunity to work. Over the next 5 years, I have done my best to continue carrying out my responsibilities as an elected representative. That chapter comes to an end in 2026. With it, my journey with politics.”

Raj has directed several Bengali films, including Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Challenge, Dui Prithibi, Prem Aamar, Le Chakka and Bojhena Shey Bojhena. He is married to actor Subhashree Ganguly. After the backlash, Subhashree took to her Instagram account to defend Raj and posted a series of pictures of him. In the caption, she wrote, “Our superhero. Our pride. Our superstar. Our Home. The Centre of our world.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal governor RN Ravi on Thursday dissolved the state assembly at the end of its five-year term. The move comes days after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee declared that she would not follow the convention of going to the governor to hand over her resignation as the state’s chief minister despite losing a landslide election to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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