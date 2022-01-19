Raveena Tandon says she and Sanjay Dutt requested Prashanth Neel for a scene together in KGF 2. Why it didn’t happen

Raveena Tandon, who just made her web show debut with Aranyak, also has a much-anticipated Kannada film in pipeline, titled KGF Chapter 2. The film also stars Yash in the lead role and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Raveena, however, regrets not having scenes with Sanjay, in the film.

Raveena has said she was looking forward to working with Sanjay but the storyline did not require them to have any portions together. She has revealed that the two even approached director Prashanth Neel to incorporate a sequence which could bring them together, but in vain.

The Aranyak actor told News 18 in an interview, “Sanjay and I thought we would have a blast on the sets just like old times but sadly we don’t share screen space in the film. Our shooting schedules also never overlapped. In fact, we requested Prashant if something could be worked out but I the script didn’t have room for it."

Raveena and Sanjay have earlier worked in several films, like Jeena Marna Tere Sang (1992), Kshatriya (1993), Zamane Se Kya Darna (1994), Vijeta (1996) and Jung (2000).

Sanjay plays the villain in KGF Chapter 2 whereas Raveena has a powerful role of a prime minister in the film. Raveena, who has been cast as Ramika Sen, introduced her character as ‘the gavel to brutality’. She has denied the rumours of her role being inspired by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The KGF series of films follow the story of Rocky (Yash), who rises from poverty, to become the king of a gold mine.

Raveena had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview that she was supposed to feature in KGF 1 as well. “At that point, the story of KGF 2, especially my character had not developed fully. If I had done the first part, and it didn’t turn out as well in the second part, it would have been a dicey proportion. They agreed to use my body double, and left the decision to me. I saw the first part when it was complete, and I was like ‘Oh my God! This is phenomenal’. It was edgy, new age cinema,” she said.

