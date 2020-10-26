Raveena Tandon unveils first look from KGF Chapter 2 on birthday, introduces herself as ‘the gavel to brutality’

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:26 IST

Raveena Tandon is celebrating her birthday today and treated her fans with her first look from the film, KGF Chapter 2. The actor will be returning to the silver screen in a powerful role of Ramika Sen in the film.

Introducing her character on Twitter on Monday, she wrote, “THE gavel to brutality!!! Presenting #RamikaSen from #KGFChapter2. Thanks KGF team for the gift.” She is seen with moist eyes, wearing a maroon sari, seated on a bench with authority and power. KGF follows Rocky (Yash), who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

The film stars Yash and also marks Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada debut. The latter, who just “came out victorious” from cancer, is all set to begin shooting for the film in November. Yash, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash had resumed shooting of the film in August. Production on the movie was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty.

Raveena is currently shooting for her debut web series in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. The 45-year-old actor said the cast and crew of the series travelled to the hill state adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines. “I am looking forward to resume shooting. It is very important for all us to take all kinds of safety precautions. We have travelled by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines.”

“Personally, I am very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID times and me and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms,” she said.

Raveena, one of the top Bollywood actors of the 90’s, is best known for her films Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla, Dulhe Raja, Shool, Aks, Daman, Satta and Maatr.

