Raveena Tandon joins Kannada film KGF 2, shares photo with ‘coolest director in the world’

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 20:51 IST

Actor Raveena Tandon on Sunday joined the sets of upcoming Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 in which she will be seen as Ramika Sen, a character rumoured to be modelled on former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Hombale Films, the makers of KGF 2, tweeted: “The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived! Welcome on board the most energetic @TandonRaveena for #KGFChapter2.”

The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!!



Welcome onboard the most energetic @TandonRaveena for #KGFChapter2. pic.twitter.com/gyHhsUiYsC — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 9, 2020

Raveena also announced the news on her Instagram account by sharing a picture with director Prashanth Neel. She wrote, “Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thankyou , my coolest director in da world @Prashanth_neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika sen.”

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead role. It also features Sanjay Dutt and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles.

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens this October, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to become the king of a gold mine.

Sanjay Dutt plays a character called Adheera. In KGF: Chapter 1, director Prashanth Neel kept the identity of Adheera under wraps. However, we get to learn that it is a character who is hungry for power and wants to become the ruler of Kolar gold mines. Loyal to his brother, Suryavardhan, he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mine and allows the reign of his nephew Garuda, in honour of his brother’s dying wish.

In a recent interview, Yash said Sanjay Dutt was the first choice for the role of Adheera. He also said that KGF 2 will be bigger and better than the first part.

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2,” he told IANS.

Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, KGF went on to crunch numbers big time at the ticket window. It has ended up as the biggest grossing Kannada film with over Rs 100 crore in gross earnings.

