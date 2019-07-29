KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt plays Adheera, makers tease with character poster

Actor Sanjay Dutt will play a character called Adheera in the second chapter of KGF; its makers unveiled the character poster on Monday on the occasion of the star’s 60th birthday. The poster gives us a glimpse of Sanjay as Adheera and his fiery eyes steal the attention.

In KGF chapter 1, director Prashant Neel kept the identity of Adheera under wraps. However, we get to learn it’s a character hungry for power and wants to become the ruler of Kolar gold mines. Loyal to his brother, Suryavardhan, he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mine and allows the reign of his nephew Garuda, in honour of his brother’s dying wish.

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens in December, Sanjay will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

In a recent interview to news agency IANS, Yash had said that the pre-production work on KGF chapter 2 has been happening for the last few months. Talking about the project, he said it will be bigger and better than the first part.

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2,” he said.

The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. Srinidhi Shetty will play the leading lady while Ravi Basrur, Bhuvan Gowda and Shivakumar will reprise their roles from the first part as music director, cinematographer, and art director, respectively.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:13 IST