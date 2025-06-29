Revisit these Tamil movies remade in Hindi before Abhishek Bachchan's Kaalidhar Laapata drops on OTT

As Abhishek Bachchan's Kaalidhar Laapata is set to premiere on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium this July 4, 2025, you must know that it’s a Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil acclaimed drama, Karuppu Durai (KD). However, this isn't the first time for Bollywood. The rich storytelling of Tamil cinema has often served as inspiration for Hindi blockbusters like Aamir Khan's Ghajini and Ajay Devgn's the Singham franchise. Here's a list of Tamil movies available on OTT if you want to stream the original. Posters of Kaalidhar Laapata and Karuppu Durai

Catch some other gripping Tamil movies like Papanasam, Annaatthe, Veeram, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and more, now on OTTplay Premium!

Tamil movies that were remade in Hindi

Ghajini

Originally a Tamil action drama from 2005, featuring Suriya in the lead, this movie was later remade in Hindi by Aamir Khan, retaining the original title in 2008. The story follows Sanjay Ramaswamy, who's struggling with short-term memory loss, sets out to avenge the death of his beloved Kalpana by methodically targeting those he believes are responsible, despite his memory loss.

Singam

Another Suriya-led Tamil action drama from 2010, which was later remade in Hindi with the same title by Ajay Devgn in 2011, and became a blockbuster franchise in Bollywood. The story follows fearless police officer Narasimha's clash with corrupted politician Purushottam, which transfers him to Vizag posting, setting the stage for a high-stakes fight between the two individuals.

Thuppakki

This Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 2012 Tamil drama was remade in Hindi as Akshay Kumar's Holiday: A Soldier is Never off Duty in 2014. The Tamil film follows Army officer Jagadish discovering a terrorist network operating in the city, and planning multiple attacks. He takes matters into his own hands to protect the nation, and its people at any cost.

Vikram Vedha

Another action drama that garnered much appreciation in both Tamil and Hindi cinema. While the original Tamil version featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, later the remake Hindi version starred Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The story follows police officer Vikram rigorously searching for criminal Vedha. But when Vedha surrenders, he offers Vikram to tell him a story that shockingly turns his life upside down.

Kanchana

Get some spine-tingling laughs with this horror comedy that featured R Sarathkumar in the lead. This 2011 Tamil drama was later remade in Hindi as Laxmii in 2020, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The story follows a man’s getting possessed by three spirits that force him to act like a woman. As his mother seeks help from an exorcist, the dark past of injustice, murder, and vengeance of the spirit comes to light.

Theri

Another Thalapathy Vijay’s 2016 blockbuster Tamil action drama that was later remade in Hindi as Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in 2024. The movie revolves around police officer Vijaya Kumar who is hiding to keep his little daughter safe, but when her life is threatened by ruthless gangsters, Vijaya is forced to confront his dark past and take on the danger in hands.